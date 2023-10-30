BMO Capital Maintains Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.78% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinsale Capital Group is 440.20. The forecasts range from a low of 373.70 to a high of $547.05. The average price target represents an increase of 32.78% from its latest reported closing price of 331.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kinsale Capital Group is 1,069MM, a decrease of 2.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.94.

Kinsale Capital Group Declares $0.14 Dividend

On August 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 29, 2023 received the payment on September 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $331.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.26%, the lowest has been 0.13%, and the highest has been 0.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 912 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinsale Capital Group. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNSL is 0.38%, an increase of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 26,407K shares. The put/call ratio of KNSL is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,056K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,075K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 13.96% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,000K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 932K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 194.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 684K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 15.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 660K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 17.81% over the last quarter.

Kinsale Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.