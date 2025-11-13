BMO Capital Maintains KinderCare Learning Companies (KLC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 163.62% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for KinderCare Learning Companies is $10.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 163.62% from its latest reported closing price of $4.04 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in KinderCare Learning Companies. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLC is 0.16%, an increase of 28.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.41% to 117,540K shares. The put/call ratio of KLC is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Group Holding holds 81,419K shares representing 68.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 4,642K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,047K shares , representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLC by 26.17% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,422K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,833K shares , representing an increase of 13.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLC by 28.97% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 3,919K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,658K shares , representing an increase of 32.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLC by 1.75% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,389K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,689K shares , representing an increase of 20.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLC by 6.53% over the last quarter.

