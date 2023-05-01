BMO Capital Maintains Jakks Pacific (JAKK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jakks Pacific is 26.18. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 16.88% from its latest reported closing price of 22.40.

The projected annual revenue for Jakks Pacific is 735MM, a decrease of 6.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jakks Pacific. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 19.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAKK is 0.07%, a decrease of 67.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 4,763K shares. The put/call ratio of JAKK is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 333K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAKK by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 279K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares, representing a decrease of 23.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAKK by 29.21% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 248K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company.

Spark Investment Management holds 228K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 163K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAKK by 17,515.89% over the last quarter.

Jakks Pacific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C'est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company's commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children.

