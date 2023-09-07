BMO Capital Maintains Ivanhoe Electric (IE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Ivanhoe Electric (XASE:IE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.38% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ivanhoe Electric is 17.54. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 9.38% from its latest reported closing price of 16.04.

The projected annual revenue for Ivanhoe Electric is 3MM, a decrease of 24.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ivanhoe Electric. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 6.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IE is 0.41%, an increase of 18.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.56% to 56,473K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orion Resource Partners holds 4,950K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,427K shares, representing a decrease of 50.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IE by 15.83% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 4,816K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,347K shares, representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IE by 12.14% over the last quarter.

SailingStone Capital Partners holds 4,768K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,932K shares, representing an increase of 17.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IE by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,117K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,667K shares, representing an increase of 14.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IE by 1,173.32% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,002K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company.

