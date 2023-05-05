BMO Capital Maintains Intrepid Potash (IPI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intrepid Potash is 31.62. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 48.03% from its latest reported closing price of 21.36.

The projected annual revenue for Intrepid Potash is 317MM, an increase of 15.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intrepid Potash. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 8.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPI is 0.06%, an increase of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.98% to 7,383K shares. The put/call ratio of IPI is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 295K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 261K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPI by 29.49% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 211K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPI by 28.56% over the last quarter.

Investment Management Of Virginia holds 211K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPI by 26.91% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 209K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPI by 23.87% over the last quarter.

Intrepid Potash Background Information

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications, and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine, and various oilfield products and services. Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid's mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

