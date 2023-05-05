BMO Capital Maintains Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.22% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intellia Therapeutics is 95.25. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 118.22% from its latest reported closing price of 43.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Intellia Therapeutics is 48MM, a decrease of 10.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 647 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellia Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTLA is 0.23%, a decrease of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.04% to 94,602K shares. The put/call ratio of NTLA is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 9,837K shares representing 11.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,421K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 11.54% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 6,701K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,641K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 3,113K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,976K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 14.07% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,113K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,976K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 4.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,454K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,058K shares, representing an increase of 16.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 31.36% over the last quarter.

Intellia Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intellia Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creating enhanced engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. Intellia's combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create new classes of therapeutic products.

See all Intellia Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.