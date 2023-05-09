BMO Capital Maintains Ingevity (NGVT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ingevity is 98.21. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 66.15% from its latest reported closing price of 59.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ingevity is 1,824MM, an increase of 8.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingevity. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGVT is 0.25%, an increase of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 42,050K shares. The put/call ratio of NGVT is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 2,151K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,515K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 3.46% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,085K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares, representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 5.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,076K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,033K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Ingevity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people.

See all Ingevity regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.