BMO Capital Maintains Infosys Limited - Depositary Receipt (INFY) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Infosys Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:INFY) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.83% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Infosys Limited - Depositary Receipt is $20.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.93 to a high of $24.96. The average price target represents an increase of 22.83% from its latest reported closing price of $16.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Infosys Limited - Depositary Receipt is 1,906,780MM, an increase of 9,585.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 86.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infosys Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INFY is 0.40%, an increase of 6.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 581,520K shares. The put/call ratio of INFY is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 50,332K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,275K shares , representing an increase of 19.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 15.22% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 41,707K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,702K shares , representing an increase of 21.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 40,307K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,559K shares , representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 4.95% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 28,970K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,437K shares , representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 18.73% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 24,134K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,542K shares , representing a decrease of 14.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 25.94% over the last quarter.

