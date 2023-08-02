BMO Capital Maintains Immunogen (IMGN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.21% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immunogen is 18.93. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 6.21% from its latest reported closing price of 17.82.

The projected annual revenue for Immunogen is 158MM, a decrease of 16.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunogen. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMGN is 0.10%, an increase of 11.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.91% to 234,002K shares. The put/call ratio of IMGN is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 21,854K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 17,633K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,119K shares, representing an increase of 36.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 15.11% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 16,450K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148K shares, representing an increase of 80.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 273.99% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 12,685K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,214K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 7.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,865K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,227K shares, representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 88.45% over the last quarter.

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, the company aims to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer its patients more good days.

