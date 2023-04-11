BMO Capital Maintains Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hudson Pacific Properties is $7.90. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.10% from its latest reported closing price of $6.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hudson Pacific Properties is $1,075MM, an increase of 4.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.04.

Hudson Pacific Properties Declares $0.25 Dividend

On March 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $6.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.47%, the lowest has been 2.65%, and the highest has been 17.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 4.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -4.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DPREX - Delaware Global Listed Real Assets Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 14.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 12.35% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Real Estate Securities Portfolio holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Montag A & Associates holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riverwater Partners holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Pacific Properties. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 5.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPP is 0.10%, a decrease of 16.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 158,355K shares. The put/call ratio of HPP is 4.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

Hudson Pacific Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 20 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

See all Hudson Pacific Properties regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.