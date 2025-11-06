BMO Capital Maintains HubSpot (HUBS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.19% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for HubSpot is $700.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $555.50 to a high of $945.00. The average price target represents an increase of 77.19% from its latest reported closing price of $395.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HubSpot is 2,968MM, a decrease of 0.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,584 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBS is 0.31%, an increase of 13.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 58,281K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBS is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,140K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,910K shares , representing a decrease of 18.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 24.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,573K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,511K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,829K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares , representing an increase of 21.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 17.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,612K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,564K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 10.44% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,297K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares , representing an increase of 13.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 3.52% over the last quarter.

