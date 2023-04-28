BMO Capital Maintains Hub Group (HUBG) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hub Group is 103.80. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 37.69% from its latest reported closing price of 75.39.

The projected annual revenue for Hub Group is 5,436MM, an increase of 4.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hub Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBG is 0.21%, an increase of 10.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 37,953K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBG is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,418K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,489K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,333K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 29.36% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,125K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,124K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 992K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 0.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 942K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Hub Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with approximately $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group's organization of over 4,800 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs.

