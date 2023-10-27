BMO Capital Maintains Harley-Davidson (HOG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.98% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harley-Davidson is 47.18. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 74.98% from its latest reported closing price of 26.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Harley-Davidson is 5,079MM, a decrease of 14.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.79.

Harley-Davidson Declares $0.16 Dividend

On August 29, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.66 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 12, 2023 received the payment on September 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $26.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.32%, the lowest has been 0.20%, and the highest has been 9.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 7.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 836 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harley-Davidson. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOG is 0.20%, a decrease of 12.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.75% to 132,150K shares. The put/call ratio of HOG is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H Partners Management holds 11,800K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,250K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 7.86% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 7,659K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,493K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,644K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,366K shares, representing a decrease of 25.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 85.25% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 5,333K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,144K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 15.89% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,978K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,986K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Harley-Davidson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Its vision: Building its legend and leading its industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Its mission: More than building machines, it stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Its ambition is to maintain its place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.