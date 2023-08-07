BMO Capital Maintains GrafTech International (EAF) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.39% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for GrafTech International is 5.73. The forecasts range from a low of 3.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.39% from its latest reported closing price of 4.05.

The projected annual revenue for GrafTech International is 988MM, an increase of 12.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

GrafTech International Declares $0.01 Dividend

On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $4.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.37%, the lowest has been 0.29%, and the highest has been 5.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in GrafTech International. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAF is 0.13%, a decrease of 65.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 263,385K shares. The put/call ratio of EAF is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 63,828K shares representing 24.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 18,311K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,013K shares, representing an increase of 18.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAF by 18.91% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 17,152K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,239K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAF by 24.59% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 8,534K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,096K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAF by 6.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,901K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,779K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAF by 3.74% over the last quarter.

GrafTech International Background Information

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

