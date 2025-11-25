BMO Capital Maintains Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Goosehead Insurance (NasdaqGS:GSHD) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.49% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Goosehead Insurance is $95.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.49% from its latest reported closing price of $70.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Goosehead Insurance is 433MM, an increase of 22.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goosehead Insurance. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSHD is 0.22%, an increase of 25.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 35,030K shares. The put/call ratio of GSHD is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,216K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 29.40% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,126K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,323K shares , representing a decrease of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 50.93% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,952K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,688K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 1,542K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares , representing an increase of 55.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 56.34% over the last quarter.

