BMO Capital Maintains Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.30% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goldman Sachs Group is $395.02. The forecasts range from a low of $326.53 to a high of $519.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.30% from its latest reported closing price of $333.91.

The projected annual revenue for Goldman Sachs Group is $52,341MM, an increase of 17.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $38.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 243K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Essex Financial Services holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Little House Capital holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 50.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GS by 99.93% over the last quarter.

TILCX - T. Rowe Price Institutional Large-Cap Value Fund holds 60K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing a decrease of 104.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GS by 48.22% over the last quarter.

Founders Financial Securities holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 10.40% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2865 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goldman Sachs Group. This is an increase of 126 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GS is 0.60%, an increase of 1.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 277,328K shares. The put/call ratio of GS is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

Goldman Sachs Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

