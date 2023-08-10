BMO Capital Maintains Genpact (G) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Genpact (NYSE:G) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.98% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genpact is 48.05. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 34.98% from its latest reported closing price of 35.60.

The projected annual revenue for Genpact is 4,774MM, an increase of 8.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

Genpact Declares $0.14 Dividend

On July 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.55 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 will receive the payment on September 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $35.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.03%, the lowest has been 0.77%, and the highest has been 1.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 862 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genpact. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to G is 0.41%, an increase of 23.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 215,833K shares. The put/call ratio of G is 1.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,795K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,001K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G by 2.83% over the last quarter.

Nalanda India Equity Fund holds 13,144K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 9,159K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,807K shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G by 17.23% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,632K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,391K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G by 0.76% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 6,039K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Genpact Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genpact is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by the purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- the company drives digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for his clients. Guided by the experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, the company drives real-world transformation at scale. Genpact thinks with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining his expertise in end-to-end operations and his AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, focus on the details - all 90,000+ of his. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, the company connects every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. The company knows that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, Genpact will be there with you - accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results - because transformation happens here.

