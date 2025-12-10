BMO Capital Maintains GE Vernova (GEV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.91% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for GE Vernova is $687.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $408.04 to a high of $845.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.91% from its latest reported closing price of $625.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GE Vernova is 36,965MM, a decrease of 1.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,598 funds or institutions reporting positions in GE Vernova. This is an increase of 177 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEV is 0.43%, an increase of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 233,672K shares. The put/call ratio of GEV is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,778K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,713K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 55.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,747K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,666K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 55.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,180K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,108K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 43.22% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,748K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares , representing an increase of 73.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 58.30% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,074K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,475K shares , representing a decrease of 47.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 26.08% over the last quarter.

