BMO Capital Maintains Gartner (IT) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Gartner (NYSE:IT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gartner is $377.17. The forecasts range from a low of $321.18 to a high of $425.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.59% from its latest reported closing price of $302.72.

The projected annual revenue for Gartner is $6,056MM, an increase of 10.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gartner. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IT is 0.43%, an increase of 16.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 90,240K shares. The put/call ratio of IT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 4,899K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,172K shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT by 19.60% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 2,743K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,884K shares, representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT by 20.53% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,698K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares, representing an increase of 17.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT by 37.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,283K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,244K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT by 14.10% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 2,047K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238K shares, representing a decrease of 9.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Gartner Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gartner, Inc. is the world's leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. Gartner equips business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the successful organizations of tomorrow. Its unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. Gartner is a trusted advisor and an objective resource for more than 14,000 enterprises in more than 100 countries - across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.

