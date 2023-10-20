BMO Capital Maintains Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.88% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freeport-McMoRan is 49.28. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 39.88% from its latest reported closing price of 35.23.

The projected annual revenue for Freeport-McMoRan is 22,165MM, a decrease of 2.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

Freeport-McMoRan Declares $0.08 Dividend

On September 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 13, 2023 will receive the payment on November 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $35.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.46%, the lowest has been 0.60%, and the highest has been 3.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=192).

The current dividend yield is 1.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freeport-McMoRan. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCX is 0.44%, a decrease of 9.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.07% to 1,307,479K shares. The put/call ratio of FCX is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 59,496K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,865K shares, representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 54,842K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,947K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 9.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,770K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,304K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 8.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,125K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,352K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 9.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 32,226K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,165K shares, representing a decrease of 43.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 39.12% over the last quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers. FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at 'fcx.com.'

