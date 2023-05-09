BMO Capital Maintains Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortune Brands Innovations is 69.43. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 5.37% from its latest reported closing price of 65.89.

The projected annual revenue for Fortune Brands Innovations is 7,759MM, an increase of 67.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,646K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,302K shares, representing an increase of 30.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 44.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,348K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,028K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 4,238K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,628K shares, representing an increase of 38.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 61.45% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,960K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,880K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,849K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Fortune Brands Innovations Background Information

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., headquartered in Deerfield, IL., creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. The Company's operating segments are Plumbing, Cabinets and Outdoors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Riobel, Perrin & Rowe, Shaws, Victoria + Albert and Rohl under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems, LARSON storm, screen and security doors, Fiberon composite decking and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products in the Outdoors & Security segment. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its segments. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index and a Fortune 500 Company.

