BMO Capital Maintains Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Market Perform Recommendation

August 10, 2023 — 12:28 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.60% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fate Therapeutics is 8.27. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 144.60% from its latest reported closing price of 3.38.

The projected annual revenue for Fate Therapeutics is 54MM, a decrease of 54.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fate Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 78 owner(s) or 15.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FATE is 0.09%, a decrease of 26.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 120,985K shares. FATE / Fate Therapeutics Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of FATE is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FATE / Fate Therapeutics Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Redmile Group holds 12,957K shares representing 13.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 12,926K shares representing 13.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,121K shares, representing an increase of 68.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FATE by 121.32% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,856K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,861K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATE by 38.30% over the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 3,379K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,965K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing an increase of 91.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FATE by 529.13% over the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for cancer. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company's immuno-oncology product candidates include natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell cancer immunotherapies, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). The Company's immuno-regulatory product candidates include ProTmune™, a pharmacologically modulated, donor cell graft that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

FATE

