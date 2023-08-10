BMO Capital Maintains Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.60% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fate Therapeutics is 8.27. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 144.60% from its latest reported closing price of 3.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fate Therapeutics is 54MM, a decrease of 54.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fate Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 78 owner(s) or 15.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FATE is 0.09%, a decrease of 26.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 120,985K shares. The put/call ratio of FATE is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 12,957K shares representing 13.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 12,926K shares representing 13.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,121K shares, representing an increase of 68.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FATE by 121.32% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,856K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,861K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATE by 38.30% over the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 3,379K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,965K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing an increase of 91.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FATE by 529.13% over the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for cancer. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company's immuno-oncology product candidates include natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell cancer immunotherapies, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). The Company's immuno-regulatory product candidates include ProTmune™, a pharmacologically modulated, donor cell graft that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.