BMO Capital Maintains Fair Isaac (FICO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.45% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fair Isaac is $2,043.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1,242.30 to a high of $2,520.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.45% from its latest reported closing price of $1,629.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fair Isaac is 1,924MM, a decrease of 3.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 29.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,916 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fair Isaac. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FICO is 0.41%, an increase of 9.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 24,782K shares. The put/call ratio of FICO is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 921K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares , representing an increase of 10.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Valley Forge Advisors holds 768K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 744K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 732K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 10.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 713K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 52.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 690K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 10.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.