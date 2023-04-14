BMO Capital Maintains Eversource Energy (ES) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eversource Energy is $89.68. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 12.64% from its latest reported closing price of $79.62.

The projected annual revenue for Eversource Energy is $11,587MM, a decrease of 5.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.50.

Eversource Energy Declares $0.68 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share.

At the current share price of $79.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.91%, the lowest has been 2.32%, and the highest has been 3.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCPAX - Siit Large Cap Disciplined Equity Fund - holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Marino, Stram & Associates holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Mcdonald Partners holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 40.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 16.24% over the last quarter.

MBAAX - Global Strategist Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 22.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 18.09% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eversource Energy. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ES is 0.31%, an increase of 13.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 300,024K shares. The put/call ratio of ES is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Eversource Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.3 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 9,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service.

