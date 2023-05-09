BMO Capital Maintains Ecovyst (ECVT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ecovyst is 15.89. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 51.24% from its latest reported closing price of 10.51.

The projected annual revenue for Ecovyst is 856MM, an increase of 6.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecovyst. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 8.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECVT is 0.21%, a decrease of 10.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.89% to 105,809K shares. The put/call ratio of ECVT is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CCMP Capital GP holds 11,490K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,615K shares, representing a decrease of 175.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 49.98% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 6,162K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,372K shares, representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 5,255K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,743K shares, representing an increase of 28.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 31.70% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,143K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,860K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 28.07% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 5,000K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,720K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Ecovyst Background Information

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

