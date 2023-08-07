BMO Capital Maintains Ecolab (ECL) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.91% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ecolab is 189.67. The forecasts range from a low of 166.65 to a high of $223.65. The average price target represents an increase of 3.91% from its latest reported closing price of 182.53.

The projected annual revenue for Ecolab is 15,055MM, an increase of 1.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1991 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecolab. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECL is 0.38%, a decrease of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 236,435K shares. The put/call ratio of ECL is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,327K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,231K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 84.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,940K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,795K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 6.97% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 7,768K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,905K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 6.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,782K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,728K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 6.45% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 5,287K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,277K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Ecolab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A trusted partner at nearly 3 million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world.

