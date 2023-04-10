BMO Capital Maintains DTE Energy (DTE) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.57% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DTE Energy is $132.52. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.57% from its latest reported closing price of $113.68.

The projected annual revenue for DTE Energy is $15,397MM, a decrease of 19.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.33.

DTE Energy Declares $0.95 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share ($3.81 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023 will receive the payment on April 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.95 per share.

At the current share price of $113.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.66%, the lowest has been 2.58%, and the highest has been 6.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NCGFX - New Covenant Growth Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Calamos Advisors holds 352K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 293K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 12.08% over the last quarter.

NOSIX - Northern Stock Index Fund holds 60K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 6.10% over the last quarter.

Endurance Wealth Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1509 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTE is 0.27%, an increase of 5.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.61% to 185,675K shares. The put/call ratio of DTE is 2.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

DTE Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DTE Energy is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric aspires to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress.

