BMO Capital Maintains Discover Financial Services (DFS) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.15% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Discover Financial Services is 113.48. The forecasts range from a low of 94.94 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 34.15% from its latest reported closing price of 84.59.

The projected annual revenue for Discover Financial Services is 14,658MM, an increase of 39.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1711 funds or institutions reporting positions in Discover Financial Services. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFS is 0.25%, an increase of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 247,306K shares. The put/call ratio of DFS is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 21,119K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,267K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 9.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,903K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,101K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 6.42% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 7,370K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,047K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,229K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 3.94% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,886K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,118K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Discover Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Discover Financial Servicesis a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most trusted brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world.

