BMO Capital Maintains Dave & Buster`s Entertainment (PLAY) Prior Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 7, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Dave & Buster`s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.31% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dave & Buster`s Entertainment is 52.40. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 55.31% from its latest reported closing price of 33.74.

The projected annual revenue for Dave & Buster`s Entertainment is 2,398MM, an increase of 22.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dave & Buster`s Entertainment. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLAY is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 53,601K shares. The put/call ratio of PLAY is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill Path Capital holds 7,119K shares representing 15.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,056K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,110K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 0.88% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,460K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 6.50% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 2,449K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,670K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 9.14% over the last quarter.

Dave & Buster`s Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 141 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 40 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

