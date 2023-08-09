BMO Capital Maintains CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.88% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for CytomX Therapeutics is 2.53. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 49.88% from its latest reported closing price of 1.69.

The projected annual revenue for CytomX Therapeutics is 63MM, a decrease of 14.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in CytomX Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 15.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTMX is 0.04%, a decrease of 82.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 36,601K shares. The put/call ratio of CTMX is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 6,596K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 6,093K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,510K shares, representing an increase of 42.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 68.00% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,654K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,182K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing an increase of 32.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 29.48% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 1,891K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares, representing an increase of 65.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 144.29% over the last quarter.

CytomX Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies. CytomX is developing a novel class of investigational conditionally activated antibody therapeutics, based on its Probody® technology platform, for the treatment of cancer. CytomX has strategic drug discovery and development collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, and Bristol Myers Squibb.

