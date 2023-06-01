BMO Capital Maintains Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - (CRWD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:CRWD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.99% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - is 172.93. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.99% from its latest reported closing price of 160.13.

The projected annual revenue for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - is 3,018MM, an increase of 34.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1689 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWD is 0.45%, an increase of 14.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.76% to 170,926K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWD is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,754K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,527K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 24.56% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,869K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,917K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 37.48% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,769K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,901K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 51.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,739K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,761K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 21.10% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,693K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,099K shares, representing an increase of 16.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 43.58% over the last quarter.

Crowdstrike Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

Key filings for this company:

