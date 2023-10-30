BMO Capital Maintains Corteva (CTVA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.70% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corteva is 70.63. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 47.70% from its latest reported closing price of 47.82.

The projected annual revenue for Corteva is 18,852MM, an increase of 7.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2025 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corteva. This is a decrease of 86 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTVA is 0.33%, a decrease of 11.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 688,947K shares. The put/call ratio of CTVA is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 38,896K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,747K shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 26,499K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,899K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 9.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,107K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,095K shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 16.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,926K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,633K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 16,208K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,499K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 33.68% over the last quarter.

Corteva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont.

