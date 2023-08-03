BMO Capital Maintains Cognizant Technology Solutions - (CTSH) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Cognizant Technology Solutions - (NASDAQ:CTSH) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.24% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions - is 67.46. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.24% from its latest reported closing price of 70.45.

The projected annual revenue for Cognizant Technology Solutions - is 20,630MM, an increase of 6.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1804 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions -. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTSH is 0.29%, a decrease of 16.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 542,901K shares. The put/call ratio of CTSH is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 20,030K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,344K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 17,657K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,358K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 17,270K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,776K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 89.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,772K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,628K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 0.72% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 14,310K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Its unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world.

