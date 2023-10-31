BMO Capital Maintains Chegg (CHGG) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.53% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chegg is 14.59. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $25.72. The average price target represents an increase of 64.53% from its latest reported closing price of 8.87.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chegg is 837MM, an increase of 14.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chegg. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHGG is 0.09%, a decrease of 43.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 128,056K shares. The put/call ratio of CHGG is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 10,665K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,460K shares, representing a decrease of 26.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 59.33% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 8,968K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,663K shares, representing an increase of 59.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 22.95% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 8,371K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 98.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 2,977.12% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 7,578K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,738K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 49.72% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 6,530K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chegg Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chegg is the leading direct-to-student learning platform. Chegg strives to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first. Chegg supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. Chegg is based in Santa Clara, California

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.