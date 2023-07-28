BMO Capital Maintains Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.35% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Check Point Software Technologies is 137.52. The forecasts range from a low of 104.03 to a high of $172.20. The average price target represents an increase of 4.35% from its latest reported closing price of 131.79.

The projected annual revenue for Check Point Software Technologies is 2,493MM, an increase of 5.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 981 funds or institutions reporting positions in Check Point Software Technologies. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHKP is 0.48%, an increase of 5.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 96,201K shares. The put/call ratio of CHKP is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,564K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,335K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 84.03% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 4,603K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,727K shares, representing an increase of 19.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 13.27% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 3,725K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,763K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,997K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,753K shares, representing an increase of 8.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 55.62% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,720K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,645K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Check Point Software Technolgies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers multilevel security architecture, “Infinity” Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

