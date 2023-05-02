BMO Capital Maintains Carlisle Companies (CSL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carlisle Companies is 320.45. The forecasts range from a low of 282.80 to a high of $362.25. The average price target represents an increase of 48.05% from its latest reported closing price of 216.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Carlisle Companies is 7,006MM, an increase of 11.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlisle Companies. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSL is 0.36%, a decrease of 9.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 57,530K shares. The put/call ratio of CSL is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,771K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 1,727K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,436K shares, representing a decrease of 41.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 13.85% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,597K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 22.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,571K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 20.94% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,372K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlisle Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that delivers energy efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in its businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its worldwide team of employees generated $4.2 billion in revenues in 2020.

See all Carlisle Companies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.