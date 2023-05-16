BMO Capital Maintains Candel Therapeutics (CADL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 626.75% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Candel Therapeutics is 11.63. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 626.75% from its latest reported closing price of 1.60.

The projected annual revenue for Candel Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 45.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Candel Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADL is 0.05%, an increase of 353.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 5,973K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northpond Ventures holds 1,935K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,125K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 812K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 716K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADL by 7.47% over the last quarter.

FBDIX - Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund holds 401K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Candel Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Candel is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on helping patients fight cancer with oncolytic viral immunotherapies. Candel’s engineered viruses are designed to induce immunogenic cell death through direct viral-mediated cytotoxicity in cancer cells, thus releasing tumor neo-antigens and creating a pro-inflammatory microenvironment at the site of injection. Candel has established two oncolytic viral immunotherapy platforms based on novel, genetically modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus (HSV) constructs. CAN-2409 is the lead product candidate from the adenovirus platform, and CAN-3110 is the lead product candidate from the HSV platform.

Key filings for this company:

