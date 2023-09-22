BMO Capital Maintains Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P - Unit (BIP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P - Unit (NYSE:BIP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.05% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P - Unit is 44.25. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 46.05% from its latest reported closing price of 30.30.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P - Unit is 11,997MM, a decrease of 24.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P - Unit Declares $0.38 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.53 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $30.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.36%, the lowest has been 2.51%, and the highest has been 8.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P - Unit. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIP is 0.40%, an increase of 11.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 306,057K shares. The put/call ratio of BIP is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 43,553K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,938K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 834.78% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 35,237K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,253K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 0.60% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 29,787K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 28,884K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,714K shares, representing a decrease of 13.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 73.63% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 17,200K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,616K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, a Canadian corporation.

