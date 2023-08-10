BMO Capital Maintains Brookfield Asset Management Ltd - (BAM) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd - (NYSE:BAM) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.80% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd - is 37.12. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.80% from its latest reported closing price of 33.50.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd - is 4,700MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 674 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd -. This is a decrease of 62 owner(s) or 8.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAM is 0.24%, a decrease of 24.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.30% to 304,799K shares. The put/call ratio of BAM is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 30,528K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,584K shares, representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 18,395K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,501K shares, representing an increase of 86.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 704.53% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 17,801K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,158K shares, representing a decrease of 24.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 90.16% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 15,625K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,761K shares, representing an increase of 69.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 263.16% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 14,650K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,713K shares, representing an increase of 74.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 311.94% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world-including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

