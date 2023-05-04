BMO Capital Maintains Brinker International (EAT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brinker International is 39.47. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 1.82% from its latest reported closing price of 38.76.

The projected annual revenue for Brinker International is 4,074MM, a decrease of 0.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brinker International. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAT is 0.15%, an increase of 20.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.81% to 55,844K shares. The put/call ratio of EAT is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 4,069K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128K shares, representing an increase of 23.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 58.49% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,274K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,205K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 18.71% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,672K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,453K shares, representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 20.47% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,860K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,330K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,303K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 20.47% over the last quarter.

Brinker International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, as of September 23, 2020, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,660 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,607 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (53 restaurants).

