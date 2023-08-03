BMO Capital Maintains Boise Cascade (BCC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.45% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boise Cascade is 99.35. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.45% from its latest reported closing price of 108.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Boise Cascade is 7,315MM, an increase of 2.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.68.

Boise Cascade Declares $0.15 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $108.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.44%, the lowest has been 0.60%, and the highest has been 10.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.51 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.55 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boise Cascade. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCC is 0.19%, a decrease of 32.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 43,956K shares. The put/call ratio of BCC is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,877K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,923K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,125K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,082K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 21.90% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,616K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 18.14% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,292K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 14.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,213K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 13.92% over the last quarter.

Boise Cascade Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boise Cascade Company is a focused company with a proven track record of providing quality wood products and a nationwide building materials distribution network for its customers. The Company is well-positioned to deliver value to its investors by managing its businesses to balance all the facets of true sustainability – social, environmental, and economic. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber, and particleboard and distributes a broad line of building materials, including wood products manufactured by the company.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.