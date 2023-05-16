BMO Capital Maintains Boise Cascade (BCC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.03% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boise Cascade is 75.74. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 2.03% from its latest reported closing price of 74.23.

The projected annual revenue for Boise Cascade is 7,315MM, a decrease of 3.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.68.

Boise Cascade Declares $0.15 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $74.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.25%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 10.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.61 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 720 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boise Cascade. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCC is 0.18%, an increase of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 42,705K shares. The put/call ratio of BCC is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,923K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,887K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,125K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,082K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 26.92% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,574K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,292K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 14.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,198K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Boise Cascade Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boise Cascade Company is a focused company with a proven track record of providing quality wood products and a nationwide building materials distribution network for its customers. The Company is well-positioned to deliver value to its investors by managing its businesses to balance all the facets of true sustainability – social, environmental, and economic. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber, and particleboard and distributes a broad line of building materials, including wood products manufactured by the company.

