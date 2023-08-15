BMO Capital Maintains Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E (BLX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E (NYSE:BLX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.77% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E is 30.22. The forecasts range from a low of 27.52 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 27.77% from its latest reported closing price of 23.65.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E is 173MM, a decrease of 10.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLX is 0.17%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.12% to 6,691K shares. The put/call ratio of BLX is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 999K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 971K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 28.34% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 608K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 4.78% over the last quarter.

BEMIX - Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund Class I holds 473K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beddow Capital Management holds 419K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 98,892.66% over the last quarter.

Lee Danner & Bass holds 376K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

