BMO Capital Maintains Atlassian (TEAM) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlassian is $203.30. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $483.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.95% from its latest reported closing price of $168.09.

The projected annual revenue for Atlassian is $3,552MM, an increase of 11.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Laurel Wealth Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 90.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 478.56% over the last quarter.

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 45.50% over the last quarter.

Aviva holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 47.49% over the last quarter.

DEUTSCHE DWS VARIABLE SERIES I - DWS Capital Growth VIP holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 41.93% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 43.13% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlassian. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEAM is 0.41%, a decrease of 29.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.67% to 171,570K shares. The put/call ratio of TEAM is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Atlassian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atlassian is a global software company helping teams around the world unleash their potential. The Company builds tools that help teams collaborate, build, and create together. With more than 180,000 customers and team of more than 5,000 Atlassians, the Company is building the next generation of team collaboration and productivity software. It believes the power of teams have the potential to change the world—one that is more open, authentic, and inclusive.

