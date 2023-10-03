BMO Capital Maintains Arch Resources Inc - (ARCH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Arch Resources Inc - (NYSE:ARCH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.75% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arch Resources Inc - is 171.70. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.75% from its latest reported closing price of 155.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Resources Inc - is 3,191MM, a decrease of 4.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 38.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Resources Inc -. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 9.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCH is 0.33%, a decrease of 13.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 16,435K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCH is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 665K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 12.08% over the last quarter.

Lsp Investment Advisors holds 584K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 18.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 547K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 19.80% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 502K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 17.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 16.23% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 458K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 18.44% over the last quarter.

Arch Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. Arch Resources operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.