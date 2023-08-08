BMO Capital Maintains AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.06% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMN Healthcare Services is 117.45. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 30.06% from its latest reported closing price of 90.30.

The projected annual revenue for AMN Healthcare Services is 4,300MM, a decrease of 1.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 889 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMN Healthcare Services. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMN is 0.26%, a decrease of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 48,297K shares. The put/call ratio of AMN is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,157K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,211K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 22.93% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,740K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares, representing an increase of 49.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 46.42% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,639K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares, representing an increase of 50.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 41.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,271K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,314K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 27.90% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,075K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 25.44% over the last quarter.

AMN Healthcare Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry.

