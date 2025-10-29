BMO Capital Maintains American Tower (AMT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.94% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Tower is $253.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $219.17 to a high of $295.05. The average price target represents an increase of 38.94% from its latest reported closing price of $182.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Tower is 11,893MM, an increase of 13.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,024 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Tower. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMT is 0.63%, an increase of 8.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 524,114K shares. The put/call ratio of AMT is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,400K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,532K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 9.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,045K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,775K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 7.72% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 13,903K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,711K shares , representing a decrease of 34.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 25.13% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,288K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,983K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 7.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,105K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,228K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 10.38% over the last quarter.

