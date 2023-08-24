BMO Capital Maintains American International Group (AIG) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.51% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for American International Group is 70.02. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.51% from its latest reported closing price of 57.62.

The projected annual revenue for American International Group is 49,158MM, a decrease of 4.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1763 funds or institutions reporting positions in American International Group. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIG is 0.40%, a decrease of 7.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 779,103K shares. The put/call ratio of AIG is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 39,008K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,559K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,637K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,886K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 25,273K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,808K shares, representing a decrease of 25.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 87.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,817K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,579K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 25.69% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 22,548K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,822K shares, representing an increase of 29.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 60.33% over the last quarter.

American International Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American International Group, Inc. is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

