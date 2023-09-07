BMO Capital Maintains Alliant Energy (LNT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.25% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alliant Energy is 56.67. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 14.25% from its latest reported closing price of 49.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alliant Energy is 3,831MM, a decrease of 8.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.92.

Alliant Energy Declares $0.45 Dividend

On July 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.81 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 received the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $49.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.97%, the lowest has been 2.55%, and the highest has been 3.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliant Energy. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNT is 0.25%, an increase of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 240,947K shares. The put/call ratio of LNT is 2.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 8,411K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,246K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 2.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,833K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,767K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 6,651K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,452K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 45.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,986K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,856K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,839K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,670K shares, representing an increase of 37.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 45.61% over the last quarter.

Alliant Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.