BMO Capital Maintains Alcoa (AA) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.04% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alcoa is 46.42. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 42.04% from its latest reported closing price of 32.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alcoa is 12,227MM, an increase of 12.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.60.

Alcoa Declares $0.10 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 received the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $32.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.63%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 7.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1012 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AA is 0.23%, a decrease of 16.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 170,090K shares. The put/call ratio of AA is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 26,013K shares representing 14.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 99.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 26.01% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 10,299K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,974K shares, representing an increase of 42.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 54.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,536K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,375K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 10.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,460K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,464K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 10.49% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,668K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,558K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Alcoa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.